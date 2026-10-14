Honeywell launches Forge Cognition AI platform for building management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Honeywell Technologies has introduced Forge Cognition, an artificial intelligence platform designed to improve the management of buildings, campuses and industrial facilities through real-time digital twins, AI agents and operational simulations.

The company said on October 14 that the platform, developed using technologies from NVIDIA and Dell Technologies, combines real-time facility data with AI-driven analysis to help operators detect equipment issues, optimize energy consumption and coordinate responses across connected systems.

Forge Cognition enables facility teams to analyze alarms and equipment performance, assess operating conditions and simulate different scenarios to improve asset reliability, energy efficiency and overall operational performance.

“The physical world demands more than a powerful AI model. It requires AI to understand how systems actually operate and interact—that is where the next breakthrough is happening,” Honeywell Technologies Chief Technology Officer Suresh Venkatarayalu said.

According to the company, the platform integrates with existing customer systems and uses a structured knowledge base combining Honeywell's engineering expertise with equipment and operational data.

Its applications include AI-assisted alarm management, predictive equipment maintenance, and energy optimization. AI agents can classify building-management alarms to help operators prioritize critical events, analyze heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) data to identify potential equipment failures, and use digital twin simulations to assess energy-saving measures while maintaining occupant comfort.

The platform is designed to complement human expertise, allowing customers to select manual, semi-autonomous, or autonomous operating modes. Operators retain control over the level of supervision and can override the system's actions at any time.

Forge Cognition uses NVIDIA's AI models and simulation technologies, including Nemotron, Omniverse and Cosmos, alongside Dell Technologies' AI infrastructure and services. The companies said the integration is intended to help organizations combine information technology and operational technology to support increasingly autonomous facility management.

NVIDIA Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI Deepu Talla said the combination of AI, simulation and industrial expertise could help customers anticipate equipment issues and improve reliability and energy efficiency across existing infrastructure. Dell Technologies Global Chief Technology and AI Officer John Roese said the company's AI infrastructure and services support Honeywell's efforts to develop intelligent systems capable of reasoning, learning and acting in real-world operational environments.

Honeywell Technologies is piloting Forge Cognition at NVIDIA's Voyager campus, the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai, NEX Mall in Singapore, Vanderbilt University in the United States, and its own campuses in Bengaluru, India, and Richardson, Texas. The pilot projects are intended to demonstrate the potential of physical AI to improve the management of complex facilities across Honeywell's installed base of more than 300,000 sites.

Honeywell Technologies operates in the building, industrial and process sectors, providing automation products, software and services. The company says it aims to support the transition from conventional automation to increasingly autonomous industrial operations by combining its engineering expertise with operational data and AI technologies.