IMF recommends Azerbaijan's Central Bank to improve strategic management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has presented recommendations for improving strategic management at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This was announced in a statement published by the CBA.

According to the information, IMF experts visited the bank as part of a technical assistance mission.

"During the mission, the team examined the organization of the strategic planning process at the Central Bank, the identification and assessment of strategic risks, decision-making mechanisms regarding risk management, and existing approaches to strategy implementation and monitoring.

Based on the analysis and discussions, and taking international best practices into account, opportunities for improving operations in these areas were identified, and relevant recommendations were presented.

Following the mission, a meeting was held with the IMF delegation, attended by Central Bank Deputy Chairpersons Gular Pashayeva and Ali Ahmadov, as well as directors from various structural units,” the CBA reported.

The bank emphasized that the meeting highlighted the mission's key observations and preliminary findings. The participants also exchanged views on improving institutional approaches to strategic and risk management, enhancing the effectiveness of strategy implementation and monitoring, and further developing the risk management framework.

The IMF had previously recommended that Azerbaijan continue strengthening the banking sector's resilience and improving its financial supervision system. According to the Fund's assessment, despite strong bank capital adequacy and profitability, risks persist regarding high deposit and loan concentration and significant financial dollarization.

The IMF also called for continued implementation of Basel III standards, strengthened supervision of systemically important banks, and improvements to mechanisms for resolving banking issues and providing emergency liquidity support.