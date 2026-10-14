President Tokayev reviews domestic policy priorities, Taza Kazakhstan drive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reviewed the implementation of domestic policy priorities, including the Taza Kazakhstan initiative and efforts to promote constitutional values.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh President following the President's meeting with Vice President Erlan Karin today.

According to the information, Karin briefed the president on measures to explain and promote constitutional values, implement the Taza Kazakhstan initiative, foster a new public ethic and advance the principle of “Law and Order.” He also reported on the introduction of the Adal Azamat unified education program.

The meeting also covered efforts to strengthen interethnic harmony, protect children's rights and interests, and improve state information policy.

Following the meeting, Tokayev issued a number of instructions, stressing that constitutional principles and values should become an integral part of the national character and public culture.

According to the press service, the president highlighted patriotism, responsibility, honest work, unity and the consolidation of citizens around common constructive goals as important conditions for the country's continued development.

Meanwhile, the Taza Kazakhstan initiative was launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2024 to improve environmental conditions and promote a culture of responsibility toward nature. Beyond clean-up campaigns and tree planting, it encompasses environmental education, waste management, and public participation in maintaining clean and well-maintained public spaces. The initiative is also linked to the government's broader efforts to strengthen environmental awareness and civic responsibility.

According to Kazakhstan's government, more than 7 million people participated in Taza Kazakhstan activities from January through October 2026. The initiative has also supported the removal of unauthorized dumps, the collection of waste, and the expansion of tree planting across the country. Officials have emphasized that its long-term objective extends beyond individual environmental campaigns to establishing environmental awareness as part of everyday public culture.