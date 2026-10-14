Book flights now and pay later with DigiTravel!

ABB has introduced another new offering for travel enthusiasts as it continues to expand its lifestyle banking services.

Travel is now even more convenient and affordable with ABB’s “Buy now, pay later” service. Through DigiTravel in the ABB mobile app, customers can purchase flight tickets and pay in instalments over a period of up to 24 months. No commission is charged on payment plans of up to three months.

The process is simple and convenient: customers select a flight to their preferred destination on DigiTravel, complete their purchase using “Buy now, pay later” and spread the cost across monthly instalments. ABB mobile users can search for tickets to a wide range of destinations, choose suitable flights and book without leaving the app. DigiTravel also recommends the best-value options based on customers’ searches. Flight tickets costing up to AZN 5,000 can be purchased in instalments through the service.

In addition to booking flights through DigiTravel, ABB mobile users can already purchase travel insurance and obtain account statements and bank certificates for visa applications directly in the app. Customers can also benefit from TravelCard, a card designed specifically for travel that offers valuable benefits during trips; ABB-AZAL Miles cards, which allow them to earn miles when making payments; and ABB-eSIM, which provides internet access abroad. ABB will continue to launch new projects, expanding access to essential travel services through a single platform on favourable terms tailored to customers’ needs.

Further information about ABB’s modern, practical and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service outlets, on its official website at abb-bank.az, through the Information Centre on 937, and on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.