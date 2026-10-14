Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding special forces cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. As part of the bilateral cooperation plan for 2026, a delegation from the Special Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic visited Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation met with the Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov. A briefing on the Special Forces was delivered to the visiting delegation, and their questions were addressed.

In turn, the head of the Kyrgyz delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to them and emphasized the importance of such visits in facilitating the mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting addressed the prospects for developing cooperation between the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as other issues of common interest.

Following the meeting, the guests were shown the weapons, ammunition, equipment, and combat vehicles in the armament of the Azerbaijan Special Forces.

The visit concluded with the delegation observing demonstrations showcasing the combat readiness and operational training of the Special Forces.