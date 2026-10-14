CICA officials agree draft documents for Baku summit on Oct. 15 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Draft resolutions and statements to be adopted at the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have been agreed upon, and a decision has been made to submit them to the summit.

According to information published on the official website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was announced at a CICA Senior Officials Committee Meeting, held in Baku on October 14 and chaired by Azerbaijan.

The meeting reviewed draft resolutions and statements to be adopted at the Seventh CICA Summit, which will take place in Baku on October 15.

In addition, an agreement was reached on the activities carried out under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the CISM over the past two years, future areas of cooperation among the organization’s member states, and draft documents on organizational matters related to the consultations.

Following the meeting, a corresponding decision was adopted to submit the agreed-upon drafts to the Seventh Summit.