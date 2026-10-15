Azerbaijan’s daily oil output reaches 448,000 b/d in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's crude oil production averaged 448,000 barrels per day in September 2026, compared with 442,000 barrels per day in August, OPEC says in its Oil Market Report.

According to Trend's calculations, Azerbaijan's daily crude oil production increased by 1.36% month on month.

The September rebound followed a decline in Azerbaijan's oil production from 455,000 barrels per day in July to 442,000 barrels per day in August, a decrease of 2.9%.

OPEC estimates that on a quarterly basis, Azerbaijan produced 454,000 b/d in Q1, 456,000 b/d in Q2 and 449,000 b/d in Q3.

Meanwhile, the latest data from Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee show that 17.692 million metric tons of crude oil, including gas condensate, were produced in the country from January through August 2026.

According to Trend’s estimates, this figure decreased by 698,800 metric tons, or 3.8%, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, marketable crude oil accounted for 17.648 million metric tons of the total crude oil production, which is 701,100 metric tons, or 3.8%, less than the figure for the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest report from the State Customs Committee, in the period from January through August 2026, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, worth $9.282 billion.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the agency’s data, this figure increased by $886 million, or 10.6%, in value terms compared to the same period last year, while it decreased by 1.247 million metric tons, or 7.8%, in physical terms.