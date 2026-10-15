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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 15

Iran News 15 October 2026 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 15
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 15.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 29 currencies went up, while 17 currencies fell compared to October 14.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,810,986 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,014,322 rials. On October 14, the euro was priced at 2,021,340 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 15

Rial on October 14

1 US dollar

USD

1,810,986

1,805,569

1 British pound

GBP

2,381,528

2,392,562

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,159,587

2,168,330

1 Swedish króna

SEK

179,838

181,041

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

189,529

189,628

1 Danish krone

DKK

269,459

270,405

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,033

19,003

1 UAE Dirham

AED

493,121

491,646

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,802,120

5,791,906

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

653,737

652,176

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,140,152

1,140,102

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

230,745

230,057

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,708,798

4,692,515

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,268,646

1,270,026

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,008,893

1,013,748

1 South African rand

ZAR

108,820

109,474

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,665

36,574

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,472

21,529

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

497,524

496,035

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

119,464

119,189

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,844

14,797

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,259,588

1,260,818

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

482,930

481,485

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,816,452

4,802,045

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,407,310

1,410,715

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,467,314

1,466,173

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

54,730

54,580

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

863

860

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,189,024

1,187,111

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

281,651

280,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

270,471

269,763

100 Thai baht

THB

5,373,755

5,377,063

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

443,297

441,238

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,348,549

1,346,387

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,554,282

2,546,642

1 euro

EUR

2,014,322

2,021,340

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

401,144

401,544

1 Georgian lari

GEL

697,799

696,681

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

100,649

100,895

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,892

27,805

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

600,121

600,675

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,065,286

1,062,103

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,877,643

2,877,822

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

196,200

195,572

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

517,916

514,800

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,065

2,066

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,014,322 rials and $1 costs 1,810,986 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,66 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,95-2,98 million rials.

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