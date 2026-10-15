Cambodia’s PM congratulates Azerbaijan on extended CICA chairmanship

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet congratulated Azerbaijan on continuing its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for another two years at the 7th Summit of CICA in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the people of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the delegation.

"I highly value Azerbaijan's leadership and congratulate the country on continuing its chairmanship of CICA for another two years.

Furthermore, I welcome the admission of the Lao People's Democratic Republic as a member state of CICA. The participation of Laos will contribute to strengthening the representativeness, inclusivity, and dynamism of the organization," he added.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.