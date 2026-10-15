Kyrgyzstan stands ready to allocate $10M for UN Issyk-Kul fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kyrgyzstan is ready to make an initial contribution of $10 million to a proposed joint UN trust fund for the preservation of Lake Issyk-Kul, President Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan announced.

"Kyrgyzstan proposes the establishment of a special joint trust fund under the auspices of the United Nations for the preservation of Issyk-Kul. We are ready to make an initial contribution of $10 million to this fund," he said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the fund could serve as a practical mechanism for protecting vulnerable mountain ecosystems.

According to him, the fund would also help attract modern technologies, scientific expertise, and international financing to address environmental challenges.

Japarov invited summit participants to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, which will be held in Bishkek in October 2027 in cooperation with the United Nations.

The event will mark the culmination of the five years of international action for the development of mountain regions.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.

The Baku Declaration is expected to serve as the summit's main political document. It is set to endorse Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship and welcome initiatives and activities undertaken over the past two years in various areas. The document is also expected to outline measures to strengthen the international order and address risks in the military-political, economic, environmental, and other spheres.

The Baku Declaration will place particular emphasis on promoting tolerance and intercultural dialogue, advancing the use of science, education, and innovation to support security and well-being, and addressing the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the Baku Declaration, the summit is expected to adopt a separate statement on occupational safety and health.