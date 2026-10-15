Azerbaijan’s central bank, BNY discuss deeper financial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) have discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in Azerbaijan's financial sector.

According to the CBA, Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with BNY Executive Vice Chair Khani Kablawi on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The meeting covered developments in Azerbaijan's financial sector and key initiatives aimed at modernizing the regulatory framework and supervisory system. The parties also exchanged views on opportunities to deepen cooperation, the CBA said.

Founded in 1784 and headquartered in New York, BNY is a global financial services company specializing in asset custody and servicing, investment management, and payments. It is one of the world's largest providers of asset custody and administration services.

According to BNY, as of June 30, 2026, the company had $62.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. It operates in more than 100 markets and serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies.

BNY also provides risk management, financial markets servicing, and technology support to institutional clients worldwide.