Kazakhstan, Qatar’s Power International discuss progress on gas projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has discussed the progress of joint projects in the gas processing and telecommunications sectors with Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat, executives of Qatar's Power International Holding (PIH), the Kazakh government reported.

The discussions focused on the construction of two gas processing plants at the Kashagan field and a second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the first gas processing plant at Kashagan will have an annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters of gas. Construction and installation works are underway, and deliveries of the main equipment are almost complete. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Preparations for the main implementation phase of the second gas processing plant, which will have an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters, are underway. An engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor has been selected, with completion scheduled for 2030.

For the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline, design work and the supply of equipment and materials are ongoing. The first phase is scheduled for completion in 2027, while the second phase is expected to be completed in 2029.

The parties also discussed cooperation in telecommunications and prospects for further collaboration in the sector.

Bektenov stressed the need to intensify joint efforts on all the projects to ensure their timely completion. The Kazakh government is providing support to resolve outstanding issues promptly.

PIH representatives reaffirmed their interest in mutually beneficial cooperation and their commitment to taking the necessary steps to fulfill the agreements reached.