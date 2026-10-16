Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry sums up outcomes of 7th CICA Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The successful conclusion of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku marks an important milestone in advancing regional dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation across Asia.

This was stated in a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

“The key outcomes of the event included the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the Statement on Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the granting of full membership in CICA to Laos.

In addition, Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization has been extended for 2026–2028 in recognition of the country’s effective leadership,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijani Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev had been appointed Secretary-General of CICA for the 2026–2030 term.

“Another important outcome was Cambodia’s ratification of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the CICA Secretariat, completing the process for the Convention to enter into force.

The summit also reaffirmed a commitment to the principles of multilateralism, strengthening connectivity, and ensuring peace and security in Asia,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue to contribute to strengthening CICA as a platform for dialogue, confidence-building and collective action in pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous Asia.