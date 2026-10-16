Azerbaijan’s Press Council elects Vugar Zifaroghlu as chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Vugar Zifaroghlu was elected new chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan following a vote held during the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Zifaroghlu was born on October 12, 1978, in Baku. From 1985 through 1995, he attended secondary school No. 190, named after Osman Mirzayev. From 1995 through 2001, he pursued his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in International Journalism at Baku State University.

From 1999 through 2001, he worked for various media outlets. He has been affiliated with Baku State University since 2001. From 2001 through 2004, he served as a senior laboratory assistant in the Department of Theory and Practice of Journalism at the university. Since 2006, he has worked as a lecturer in the Department of International Journalism. From 2010 through 2017, he served as the head of the “Journalism” Scientific-Research Laboratory. Since 2017, he has held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Journalism.

In 2005, he defended his Candidate’s dissertation on the topic “Ethical norms in international journalism and the Azerbaijani Press.” In 2017, he defended his doctoral dissertation on the topic “Information manipulation in foreign mass media in the contemporary era and its impact on Azerbaijan’s internet media.” He holds the degree of Doctor of Philological Sciences.

Zifaroghlu teaches courses on international journalism, new global journalism, modern media systems in foreign countries, and contemporary international relations and journalism. He’s the author of three teaching-methodological manuals, one monograph, and three books.

He’s married and has two children.