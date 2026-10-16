Uzbekistan, Slovakia seek to raise trade turnover to $300M

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan and Slovakia have discussed increasing bilateral trade to $300 million and expanding investment and industrial cooperation during the second meeting of the Uzbekistan-Slovakia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Bratislava on October 15.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The meeting was co-chaired by Akram Aliyev, Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of investment, industry and trade, and Vladimír Šimoňák, state secretary of Slovakia’s Ministry of Economy.

The parties discussed opportunities to develop joint projects in the automotive industry, energy, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure and digitalization.

As part of the meeting, the Uzbek and Slovak sides additionally held negotiations with representatives of Matador Holding, DATAPAC, Betamont, Saneca Pharmaceuticals, MicroStep-MIS and SOITRON to identify promising areas for cooperation.

The discussions focused on expanding business ties, attracting investment and strengthening industrial partnerships between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol formalizing the agreements reached during the negotiations.

They also agreed to hold the third meeting of the Uzbekistan-Slovakia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tashkent in June 2027.

"At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum was signed to solidify the agreements reached. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the Commission in June 2027 in Tashkent," the ministry said in the statement.