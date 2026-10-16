Azerbaijan discusses CICA development with secretary-general (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The work being carried out to promote the institutional development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in 2024–2026, including efforts to expand cooperation among member states and enhance the practical effectiveness of the organization’s activities, was discussed.

This was stated in a press release regarding the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay, published on October 16.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit, held on October 15 in Baku; activities carried out under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship; the organization’s priorities for the coming period; and its institutional development.

The importance of the successful holding of the 7th Summit under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding, and trust in Asia was emphasized. Confidence was expressed that the summit’s outcomes will contribute to strengthening the CICA’s activities, expanding cooperation among member states, and promoting joint approaches to addressing common challenges.

The parties noted the importance of the agreements reached in the summit’s final documents in defining the organization’s future directions and enhancing its practical effectiveness.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s experience in multilateral diplomacy and its successful chairmanship of international organizations. It was noted that the country’s chairmanship of CICA is aimed at enhancing the organization’s international role and prestige, expanding opportunities for cooperation among member states, and promoting confidence-building measures.

The discussion touched on the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to accelerate CICA’s institutional development, improve the effectiveness of its activities, and expand its practical benefits for member states. Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in the fields of education, the empowerment of women, youth, the media, and transportation links, as well as to the platforms established in these areas.

In addition, it was noted that the initiatives being implemented contribute to the exchange of experiences among member states, the strengthening of mutual understanding, and the creation of concrete opportunities for cooperation.

Kairat Sarybay expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for organizing the 7th CICA High-Level Summit and for its contribution to the organization’s activities during Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship. He also thanked Azerbaijan for the support it has provided over the past six years of his tenure as Secretary General.

The Secretary General emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for the development of the CICA, the expansion of cooperation within the organization, and the strengthening of trust among member states. He expressed confidence that efforts to strengthen the organization’s activities would continue in the coming period and wished the new Secretary General, Sultan Hajiyev, success in his future endeavors.

Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, thanked Kairat Sarybay for his work and wished him success in his future professional endeavors.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.