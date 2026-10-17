Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye eye joint investment projects

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting with a delegation of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), led by Emre Yıldız, during which they discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches priority importance to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers is consistently working to improve the investment climate, protect investors’ rights, and create the most favorable conditions for doing business.

Among the most promising areas for joint cooperation, he identified the textile and garment industries, agricultural processing, the production of modern construction materials, and projects in the field of solar energy.

In turn, head of the delegation Emre Yıldız emphasized that the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties, as well as the fraternal bonds between the peoples of the two countries, serve as a solid foundation for a long-term partnership.

He expressed strong interest among Turkish entrepreneurs in expanding their presence in the Kyrgyz market and increasing bilateral trade.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify direct business contacts, facilitate the implementation of planned initiatives, and further strengthen Kyrgyz-Turkish economic ties.