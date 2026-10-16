Uzbekistan Railways agrees with four countries to boost freight traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan Railways has reached agreements with railway administrations in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan to increase freight volumes, expand transit and import shipments, and make more effective use of existing regional transport corridors, during the 8th International Business Forum “NEW SILK WAY” in Kazakhstan on October 14-16.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan Railways, following bilateral meetings held by Z.G. Narzullayev, chairman of the board of Uzbekistan Railways.

The discussions focused on attracting additional freight flows, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and improving the use of existing railway routes across the region.

The participants also addressed ways to improve railway logistics efficiency, coordinate transportation operations and ensure timely cargo deliveries. They emphasized the importance of developing convenient and competitive logistics services on international routes.

The meetings concluded with agreements aimed at increasing freight volumes. The parties also expressed mutual interest in strengthening regional transport connectivity and expanding cooperation in the railway sector.

The agreements are intended to support closer coordination among regional railway operators and improve the use of existing transport infrastructure to facilitate international freight movements.

The forum took place in Astana as part of Kazakhstan Transport Week, alongside the 29th TransLogistica Kazakhstan international exhibition. It brought together government officials, international organizations, transport and logistics companies, and industry experts to discuss the development of international transport corridors, digital supply chains and logistics infrastructure.