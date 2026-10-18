Kyrgyzstan’s grain harvest exceeds 2M tons as of September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Kyrgyzstan harvested more than 2 million tons of grain in initial recorded weight as of September 23, 2026, an increase of 32.7% compared with the same date in 2025.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, grain crops, excluding legumes, rice and buckwheat, were harvested from 586,800 hectares, up 3.4% year on year.

Gross harvest volumes increased for most major crops. Barley production rose by 53.6%, wheat by 45.2%, and corn for grain and leguminous crops by 5.7% each.

Oilseed production increased by 17.3%, potato production by 10.3%, fruit and berry production by 7.9%, melon and gourd production by 4.3%, and rice production by 0.8%.

Meanwhile, amid a reduction in planted areas for the 2026 harvest, cotton production fell by 40%, while vegetable production declined by 1.2% compared with the same date last year.

According to Trend’s calculations, the combination of a 32.7% increase in grain output and a 3.4% expansion in harvested area suggests a substantial productivity improvement. However, the figures are preliminary and cover the harvest as of September 23, rather than the entire season. The final harvest total may therefore differ from the reported figure.