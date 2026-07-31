President Ilham Aliyev attends informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata (PHOTO/VIDEO)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Congress Center in Cholpon-Ata to attend the Informal Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state participating in the meeting.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan posed for photographs together.

The Azerbaijani leader addressed the meeting.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Esteemed Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

Esteemed colleagues,

First of all, I express my gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan for the invitation to participate in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. I have been in Kyrgyzstan since yesterday, and first of all, I would like to once again congratulate the President of Kyrgyzstan on the significant successes in the socio-economic development of the country, as well as on the transformation of the area around Lake Issyk-Kul into a resort and tourist destination of international standing.

I am also visiting Kyrgyzstan as part of my state visit. Earlier today, President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich and I held comprehensive discussions on a broad bilateral agenda. A major package of documents was signed, which will predetermine the successful development of bilateral ties. But among the signed documents, I would like to highlight the Treaty on Allied Relations. This is the highest level of interaction, which has elevated relations between the two brotherly countries to the level of an alliance.

I would also like to note that I am glad to see how successfully trade and economic relations are developing between our two brotherly countries. Today, one of the documents we signed provides for an increase in the capital of the joint Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund from $100 million to $200 million. We were provided with information on the progress achieved and on the projects that have already been implemented through financing from the joint fund. Several enterprises are already operational, and the potential, of course, is quite significant.

We are also very glad and proud that the first five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul was built by the Azerbaijani side. The “Baku” hotel is ready to welcome guests, and I am pleased that we will all participate together in the opening of this major tourism center.

Relations with the countries of Central Asia are among the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. The frequency of mutual visits speaks for itself. Since the beginning of 2023, over the past three and a half years, I have visited the brotherly countries of Central Asia 16 times, while my colleagues have visited Azerbaijan 26 times during the same period. These figures speak louder than any words about the closeness of our relations and demonstrate that Central Asia and Azerbaijan have effectively become a single geopolitical and geoeconomic space.

I would also like to note that this is the first time I am participating as a full member of 3rd Consultative Meeting format, and I would like to once again express my gratitude to all heads of state of Central Asia for the historic decision adopted in Uzbekistan last year on including Azerbaijan as a full member of this group. I previously participated as a guest of honor, but now I am taking part as a full member of the team.

Once again, I express my gratitude to all my colleagues. I want to assure you that Azerbaijan will be an active member of this consultative format and, for its part, will make every effort to further expand cooperation and bring our countries and peoples even closer together.

Thank you for your attention.

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Then, other presidents made their speeches.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cholpon-Ata Declaration was signed.