UK ambassador shares congratulations over Azerbaijani Language Day (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of August 1 - Azerbaijani Language Day.

This is reflected in the post shared on his social media account.

"The Azerbaijani language is a valuable heritage that transmits the rich history, culture, and national identity of your people from generation to generation. As we celebrate this significant day, I'm confident that the Azerbaijani language and literature will continue to be a source of inspiration for future generations," the post noted.