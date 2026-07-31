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Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have found a reliable friend in each other - President Sadyr Zhaparov

Politics News 31 July 2026 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have found a reliable friend in each other - President Sadyr Zhaparov
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are united by historical roots and spiritual closeness, President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Our values are also reflected in the rich cultural heritage of our two nations. As the great Nizami Ganjavi wisely noted, 'Every friend gained is a gift from heaven.' I am particularly proud to say that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have found a reliable friend in each other," the President of Kyrgyzstan said.

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