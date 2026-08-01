Ashgabat hosts Caspian waste roundtable with UN agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1. Turkmenistan and UN agencies discussed Caspian waste monitoring at a roundtable in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government on August 1.

The roundtable was organized by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention.

"Particular emphasis was placed on the launch of a specialized waste monitoring program, which will make it possible to accurately identify pollution sources and improve the effectiveness of environmental initiatives," the statement said.

According to the press release, participants also discussed ways to improve Turkmenistan's waste management system. They reviewed options for modern regulatory standards, while also examining advanced methods of data collection and environmental monitoring.

The proposed monitoring program is intended to reduce land-based waste entering the Caspian Sea, the report notes. It is also expected to strengthen regional cooperation and promote circular economy principles across the Caspian region.

The roundtable builds on a broader regional initiative launched in February 2026 by UNDP, UNEP and the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention to combat marine litter and plastic pollution in the Caspian Sea. Funded by the Russian Federation and implemented in Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through 2027, the project focuses on reducing land-based waste entering the Caspian by strengthening waste management policies, improving monitoring systems and promoting circular economy approaches.

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the Tehran Convention, the legally binding regional agreement on environmental protection in the Caspian Sea. The convention provides the five littoral states with a platform to coordinate pollution monitoring, harmonize environmental standards and develop joint measures to address transboundary environmental challenges.