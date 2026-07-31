Tajikistan, Vietnam's ROX Group discuss expanding energy investment cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Tajikistan and Vietnam's ROX Group discussed expanding cooperation in attracting foreign direct investment to the country's energy sector.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, the discussions took place on July 31, 2026, in Dushanbe during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and representatives of Vietnam's ROX Group.

"The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in attracting foreign direct investment to the energy sector of the Republic of Tajikistan," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and development prospects of Tajikistan's energy system, as well as opportunities for implementing new energy projects, including the creation of additional power generation capacity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to continue cooperation and implement energy projects in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been actively seeking to attract foreign investment to modernize its energy sector and unlock the country's significant hydropower potential. Expanding generation capacity and upgrading energy infrastructure remain among the government's key priorities as electricity demand continues to grow and regional energy cooperation gains momentum.

The country's energy development strategy focuses on increasing electricity production, improving the reliability of power supply, and expanding export opportunities through cross-border transmission projects. These efforts are expected to strengthen Tajikistan's position as a regional supplier of clean electricity while supporting long-term economic growth.

Looking ahead, deeper cooperation with international investors and energy companies could accelerate the implementation of new power projects, facilitate the introduction of advanced technologies, and contribute to the diversification of investment sources in Tajikistan's energy sector.