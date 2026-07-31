Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry tallies its deposit auctions in July 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance held four deposit auctions to improve the efficiency of managing state budget funds and generate additional income from the Treasury Single Account balance in July 2026.

This is reflected in a report released by the ministry.

According to the report, in the reporting month, the ministry placed a total of 174 million manat ($102.4 million) from the treasury account balance into term deposits at the country's commercial banks.

The report noted that during the first auction held on July 9, 73 million manat ($42.9 million) from the treasury account balance was placed in four commercial banks for 28 days at a weighted average interest rate of 7.24%.

At the second auction on July 16, 40 million manat ($23.5 million) was placed in four commercial banks for 28 days at a weighted average interest rate of 6.52%.

Besides, at the auction held on July 23, 31 million manat ($18.2 million) from the treasury account balance was placed in deposits with two commercial banks for 28 days at a weighted average interest rate of 6.55%.

At the final auction on July 30, 30 million manat ($17.6 million) from the treasury account balance was placed with three commercial banks for 84 days at a weighted average interest rate of 6.53%.

The report pointed out that the ministry continues the practice of placing treasury account balances in commercial banks through deposit auctions based on market principles to improve the efficiency of managing state budget funds.