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Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other - Zhaparov

Politics News 31 July 2026 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other - Zhaparov
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other and successfully coordinate approaches on issues of mutual interest, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov said during press statements with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I am confident that this visit will give a new impetus to the further strengthening of our brotherly relations. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other and successfully coordinate approaches on issues of mutual interest. I note with satisfaction that the political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is now at its highest level. Regular contacts and mutual trust lay a solid foundation for the further strengthening of the allied relations established today," he said.

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