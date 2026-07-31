ADB launches new regional project with Azerbaijan's participation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched an economic research project in Asia and the Pacific, including Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in a report published on the ADB website.

According to the bank, the project covers 44 countries in Asia and the Pacific, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, and several other countries.

"It's planned to finance $900,000 from the Technical Assistance Special Fund (TASF) for the project implementation.

The initiative aims to develop economic diagnostic studies that will contribute to the development of more informed and inclusive public policies in the participating countries," the bank noted.

According to the ADB, the indirect beneficiaries of the project will be a broad segment of the population, including low-income, socially vulnerable, and disadvantaged groups. The use of research findings is expected to improve the quality of decision-making, thereby contributing to job creation, improved public services, and more inclusive economic growth.

According to ADB data for 2015-2024, Azerbaijan received $2.53 billion in sovereign financing for 10 projects. Of this amount, 51% was allocated to regional cooperation and integration projects—one of the highest rates among countries in the relevant group. Another 39% went to private sector development, 18% to climate finance, and 10% to digital technology initiatives.

From 2015 through 2024, the bank approved nine non-sovereign projects totaling $963.9 million, with 100% of the financing allocated to private sector development. Meanwhile, 78% of the commitments was related to regional cooperation and integration—the highest rate among upper-middle-income peers reviewed by ADB.