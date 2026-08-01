Central Asia, South Korea finalize agenda for upcoming summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Senior officials from Central Asian countries and South Korea met in Astana to finalize preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, reviewing the agenda for the leaders' meeting and discussing ways to deepen regional cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.

The third meeting of senior officials, held on July 31, brought together deputy foreign ministers from South Korea, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Kazakhstan, and an Uzbek delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirvokhid Azimov.

The participants agreed on the key elements of the summit's agenda and discussed the program for the high-level meeting.

"The participants confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Central Asian states in priority areas of common interest," the ministry said in a statement.

The side also reviewed the current state of cooperation between South Korea and the five Central Asian countries and exchanged views on prospects for strengthening partnership across a range of sectors.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Azimov held bilateral talks with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Yi-hye.

The two officials discussed the current state of Uzbekistan-South Korea relations, reviewed the schedule of upcoming meetings at the highest and high levels, and explored opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation.

The meeting in Astana forms part of preparations for the next Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, which is expected to focus on strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and regional development.