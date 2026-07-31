Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan gear up for bilateral business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The chambers of commerce of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed preparations for an upcoming bilateral business forum and the visit of a Kazakh business delegation to Uzbekistan, aimed at expanding trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during an online meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov and Kanat Sharlapayev, chairman of the Presidium and chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken".

The two sides reviewed the program for the Kazakh delegation's visit to Uzbekistan in August, as well as organizational arrangements for the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum.

"The parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade, expanding industrial cooperation and implementing the agreements reached between the two countries through practical joint projects," the chamber said in a statement.

According to the chamber, the Kazakh delegation will include representatives of "Atameken", regional chambers of entrepreneurs, officials from Astana, Almaty and Taraz, as well as delegates from the Turkistan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Representatives of the Kazakhstan Livestock Association, the Oil and Fat Industry Association, the QazAI Association for Artificial Intelligence Development and other sectoral business organizations are also expected to participate.

Logistics and agro-industrial cooperation have been identified as the forum's priority areas, reflecting both countries' efforts to strengthen regional supply chains and expand business partnerships.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation is scheduled to tour a technology park and several industrial enterprises in Tashkent, where participants will meet with local manufacturers and explore opportunities for cooperation and investment.

The meeting underscored the growing role of business-to-business engagement in advancing Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan economic relations and supporting the implementation of bilateral agreements through concrete commercial and industrial projects.