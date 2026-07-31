Georgian Prosecutor General concludes working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgi Qvarakidze has concluded his working visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said.

As previously reported, a delegation led by Qvarakidze arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit.

During the visit, the delegation toured the administrative complex of the Prosecutor General's Office, where they were briefed on the institution's working environment, including the activities of its Scientific and Training Center and forensic laboratory.

The delegation also visited the memorial gallery dedicated to Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War, where they received detailed information about the country's victory, as well as the investigation of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and Azerbaijan's prosecutorial experience in handling such cases.

The guests also visited the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General, where they were introduced to Azerbaijan's practical anti-corruption efforts, including the operations management center and the hotline call center.

In addition, the delegation familiarized itself with Azerbaijan's rich cultural and historical heritage, visiting the Heydar Aliyev Center, the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The Georgian delegation has now concluded its working visit to Azerbaijan.