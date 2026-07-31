President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit in spotlight of Kyrgyz media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan’s leading TV Channels and news portals have extensively covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to this country.

The articles, published by “Veçerniy Bişkek” newspaper, “Kabar” news agency, the state-run “Erkin-Too” newspaper, “UTRK” and “ELTR” television channels, “Kaktus.media,” “24.kg,” “Super.kg,” “IM.kg,” “Kabar”, “AKIpress” news agencies, “Open.kg”, “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”, “Economist.kg”, “Barakelde” portal, “Slovo Kyrgyzstana” newspaper, “Tazabek,” “K-News,” “Govori.TV,” “IM.kg,” “7th Channel,” “Koom.press”, “Report.kg.”, and “Vesti.kg” highlighted the key remarks by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

Special attention was given to the strengthening of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan ties, Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic progress, and regional geopolitical cooperation.

The articles featured the welcome ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

Special emphasis was placed on the elevation of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan relations to an allied partnership, bilateral talks, economic cooperation, and the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations and other agreements. Reports also focused on the expansion of the Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, President Aliyev’s assessment of Kyrgyzstan’s progress, and the exchange of high state awards between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Zhaparov.

The Kyrgyz media also widely covered the award ceremony, highlighting the strengthening of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan relations, the signing of key agreements, and expanded economic cooperation.

Publications also focused on Kyrgyzstan’s contribution to the restoration of Garabagh, including the Aykol Manas Secondary School in Aghdam. Media outlets also highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing cooperation with Central Asian countries and the leaders’ participation in the opening of the golf club at the Issyk-Kul Golf Resort complex in the city of Cholpon-Ata.