Azerbaijan's accession as full participant in consultative meetings marks new stage in positive evolution of our format - Kazakh President

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Azerbaijan's accession as a full participant in the consultative meetings marked a new stage in the positive evolution of our format, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Central Asia is experiencing the most successful period in its modern history. Azerbaijan's accession as a full participant in the consultative meetings marked a new stage in the positive evolution of our format. Thanks to our joint efforts, conditions are being created for further deepening political dialogue, expanding cooperation in investment, energy, and industry, and establishing a unified transport and logistics system.

In recent years, intraregional trade has steadily increased, business ties are expanding, joint ventures are being established, joint investment projects are being implemented, and humanitarian contacts are strengthening. Cultural, educational, and youth exchanges are being enriched with new qualitative content. All these positive results contribute to the further rapprochement of our fraternal peoples and the strengthening of the region's international authority," he said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the role of Central Asia and global processes is steadily growing.

"Our voice is becoming increasingly louder and more influential on the global stage. Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is a clear confirmation of this.

We thoroughly discussed all the fundamental issues of our cooperation at last year's meeting in Tashkent. The initiatives expressed then, including on the institutional development of consultative meetings, remain relevant and require close collaboration to implement them. Kazakhstan is committed to the agreements reached and aims to further advance joint initiatives aimed at strengthening the ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will achieve even greater positive results on the path to shared progress. In conclusion, I wish our Turkmen friends and our people success in the upcoming events within the consultative meetings format," he added.