Turkmenistan to host upcoming meeting of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in October

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. The upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 8, 2026, in Turkmenistan, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Informal Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s accession to the Consultative Meeting as a full-fledged participant.

"I am convinced that the new six-party mechanism of interstate cooperation will contribute to an even greater rapprochement of our peoples and countries, strengthening of brotherly ties, as well as will give additional impetus and open up prospects for cooperation using the increased joint potential," the head of state added.