Political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is at the highest level today - President Sadyr Zhaparov

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other and successfully coordinate their approaches on issues of mutual interest, President Sadyr Zhaparov stated during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I note with satisfaction that the political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is at the highest level today. Regular contacts and mutual trust create a solid foundation for further strengthening the allied relations established today," the President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized.