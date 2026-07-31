Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to determine oil supply mechanism in near future - minister

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. A mechanism for cooperation on oil and petroleum product supplies between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is planned to be developed in the near future, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov told reporters in Cholpon-Ata following a signing and exchange ceremony of a number of bilateral documents between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that documents were signed between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan today on the supply of petroleum products and the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

"Today's memorandum will give us the opportunity to build a good, close partnership. This concerns cooperation in the supply of petroleum products. We already have preliminary agreements. Now we need to work out the implementation mechanisms: how supplies will be carried out and what path we'll take next," he said.

The minister also noted that similar work is underway in the electric power sector. The parties have also signed a roadmap in this area. He stated that Kyrgyzstan has serious intentions to develop cooperation in this area.

"Good, friendly relations will develop between our countries in both the petroleum product and energy sectors," he said.

Rysbekov noted that preliminary negotiations are currently underway on petroleum product supply volumes. The parties have already expressed mutual intentions, and specific volumes and delivery mechanisms should be determined in the near future.

"Regarding the timeframe, a corresponding instruction was given during bilateral meetings today. We will clearly outline the mechanisms in the coming days. Within a week, a specific roadmap will be prepared, and a specific mechanism will be announced. This concerns petroleum products, oil, and also cooperation in the energy sector," the minister added.