Kyrgyzstan proposes single tourist visa for foreign citizens

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan has proposed introducing a single tourist visa for foreign citizens wishing to visit Central Asian countries, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov stated at the informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I look forward to the continued support of my colleagues. I propose instructing the foreign ministries of our countries to intensify their efforts to develop coordinated positions. The Kyrgyz Republic highly values Turkmenistan's coordination efforts in the format of consultative meetings between the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for the invitation to participate in the eighth consultative meeting, which will be held in Avaza on October 8, 2026. The Kyrgyz side is ready to contribute to the success of the summit," he said.