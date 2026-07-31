Turkmenistan, Japan’s JBIC discuss circular economy projects, financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Turkmenistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have discussed further cooperation, including the implementation of circular economy projects in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan following a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and newly appointed JBIC Governor Kazuhiko Amakawa.

According to the embassy, the sides also reviewed JBIC's participation in financing major economic projects in Turkmenistan involving Japanese companies. These projects include the Gas-to-Gasoline Plant (GTG-1) in Ahal velayat, the Garabogazkarbamid plant and the Charjew State Power Plant, among other major projects.

The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of circular economy projects in Turkmenistan with JBIC participation, the report says.

Meanwhile, Japan and Turkmenistan have also been expanding cooperation beyond traditional energy and industrial projects. In December 2025, the two countries joined other Central Asian states and Japan in the first Central Asia-Japan Summit in Tokyo, where the sides adopted the Tokyo Declaration and an action plan covering economic development, connectivity, climate change and human resource development. The framework has provided an additional platform for advancing Japanese business engagement in Turkmenistan and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Japan has also been supporting Turkmenistan through technical cooperation and capacity building. In 2026, discussions between Turkmen officials and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covered areas including hydrogen energy, digitalization, healthcare, artificial intelligence, water management and sustainable development, indicating a gradual broadening of bilateral economic cooperation beyond large-scale industrial projects.