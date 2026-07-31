Azerbaijan awards Sadyr Zhaparov with "Heydar Aliyev" Order - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Sadyr Zhaparov has been awarded the "Heydar Aliyev" Order.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, for his special services in the development of friendly, fraternal and partnership relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov was awarded the "Heydar Aliyev" Order.