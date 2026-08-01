Kazakhstan rules out full CPC shutdown after temporary pipeline halt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has rejected reports about a possible full shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), saying the current operational pause remains temporary.

According to the ministry, CPC temporarily suspended oil pipeline operations on July 31, while continuing to receive crude oil from shippers and filling its storage facilities. "Starting from August 1, the volume of oil intake amounts to 100,000 tons per day. Further increases in transportation volumes will depend on the timely arrival of tankers for loading at the marine terminal," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it remains in constant contact with CPC and oil shippers, noting that the current situation is being monitored.

Earlier, a tanker loading crude oil at CPC Marine Terminal came under attack while loading crude oil. According to CPC, at 01:48 Moscow time on July 30, the NIFFOS SIFNOS tanker, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and chartered to transport crude shipped by Tengizchevroil (Chevron), was attacked while loading oil at the terminal's Single Point Mooring No. 3 (SPM-3).

"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out near the oil intake manifolds on the cargo deck. The fire was extinguished by the tanker's crew with the assistance of three CPC support vessels," the company said. CPC said there were no casualties or injuries among its employees or contractors, and no oil spill occurred.

CPC also reported that the MARATHI tanker, sailing under the Isle of Man flag and en route to the CPC Marine Terminal to load crude oil, was attacked in Russia's territorial waters approximately six nautical miles from the terminal.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. The system includes a 1,500-kilometer pipeline transporting crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers. About 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are transported through the CPC system.