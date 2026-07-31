Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the humanitarian sphere are successfully developing - President Ilham Aliyev

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. President Ilham Aliyev noted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the humanitarian sphere, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Interstate Council in the city of Cholpon-Ata, the head of state emphasized: "I am also glad about how successfully our relations are developing in the humanitarian sphere: the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan and the Days of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, which have been held recently, have once again demonstrated how rich our culture is and how in-demand such events are, revealing more fully the creative potential of our peoples."