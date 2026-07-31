CBA discusses digital transformation, AI adoption in banking sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a roundtable on advancing the banking sector's digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

According to the CBA, the discussion was chaired by Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov and focused on expanding digital transformation across the country's banking sector and accelerating the use of AI.

Khalilov highlighted the importance of consistently implementing Azerbaijan's national agenda on digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the banking sector. He emphasized the need to follow through on the priorities outlined during the meeting on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," chaired by President Ilham Aliyev in February this year, as well as those set at the inaugural meeting of the Digital Development Council chaired by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in June.

The roundtable brought together senior executives responsible for digital transformation at commercial banks. Participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence in the financial sector, the key challenges facing market participants in the digitalization process, and expectations from the Central Bank and other relevant government agencies regarding measures to accelerate digital transformation.

The CBA noted that the views and proposals presented during the discussions will be taken into account in shaping the future direction of the banking sector's digital development.