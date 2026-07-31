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The capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Fund will be doubled to $200 million – President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 31 July 2026 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
The capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Fund will be doubled to $200 million – President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to double the capital of their joint investment fund to $200 million, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during a press statement with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Today we agreed to double the capital of the joint Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan investment fund to $200 million. I am confident this is not the limit, because the presentation we received on the fund's activities demonstrates that it is being filled with concrete substance," the head of state said.

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