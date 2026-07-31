Kazakhstan approves hydropower development plan through 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a Hydropower Development Plan through 2035 as part of efforts to diversify the country's power sector, the government press service reported.

The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

"The document establishes a unified long-term approach to developing Kazakhstan's hydropower potential. Future projects will take into account water resource availability, power system requirements, technical capabilities, environmental restrictions and conditions for attracting investment", the government said.

The plan includes 30 measures across six key areas, including assessment of water balance and the energy potential of rivers, creation of a unified database of planned facilities, preparation of land plots, development of a pipeline of hydropower plants (HPPs) and pumped-storage hydropower plants, as well as strengthening human resources and scientific and technical support.

The studies will help identify suitable locations, determine parameters of future facilities and assess risks related to water availability and environmental impact at an early stage. All relevant information will be integrated into a digital platform that will serve as a single data source for government agencies and potential investors.

Under the plan, Kazakhstan aims to commission at least 500 MW of new hydropower capacity by the end of 2030 as part of efforts to expand generation capacity. The development of pumped-storage hydropower plants will also be prioritized.

The introduction of new hydropower facilities is expected to improve the reliability of regional power supplies and enhance the stability of Kazakhstan's Unified Power System.

The selection of project sites will consider water balance and environmental requirements to minimize the impact on ecosystems.

The implementation of the plan will provide Kazakhstan with a systematic framework for developing its hydropower potential - from assessing water resources and selecting sites to training specialists and launching specific projects.