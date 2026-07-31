Uzbekistan, China's Rongling target agricultural investment

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Uzbekistan and China's Rongling International Investment Group Co., Ltd. discussed expanding investment cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on food production, agricultural exports and joint processing projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The talks brought together officials from the ministry and representatives of the Chinese company to explore opportunities for attracting investment into Uzbekistan's agricultural sector and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"The parties discussed attracting investment to the agricultural sector, increasing export potential and developing promising areas of bilateral cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed opportunities to launch practical investment projects in the near term, including joint initiatives in the food industry and agricultural processing.

The discussions also focused on cooperation in walnut cultivation, the production and processing of dried fruits, and expanding exports of Uzbek agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Participants exchanged views on developing the entire agricultural value chain, including production, storage, processing and exports, while emphasizing the adoption of modern technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

In addition to agriculture, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, the cable manufacturing industry and other sectors identified as having strong investment potential.

According to the ministry, the meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation aimed at unlocking Uzbekistan's agricultural potential, attracting foreign investment, implementing joint projects and expanding the export geography of the country's agricultural products.

The talks reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract international investors to its agribusiness sector, promote value-added agricultural production and diversify export markets through partnerships with foreign companies.