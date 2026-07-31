Treaty on allied relations brings Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan co-op to new level - ambassador

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. The signing of the treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan has brought the bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level, Kyrgyz Ambassador Maksat Mamytkanov told reporters.

He made the remark in Cholpon-Ata on the sidelines of a ceremony to sign and exchange several bilateral documents between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

The diplomat noted that the talks between the presidents of the two countries received high praise from both sides.

"The talks held today received the highest praise from the presidents of both countries. As the heads of state noted, allied relations are the highest form of interstate cooperation," Mamytkanov said.

According to him, the signing of the treaty on allied relations confirmed the achievement of the goal the parties had sought in developing bilateral relations.

"The signing of the treaty on allied relations confirms that bilateral cooperation has reached a qualitatively new, highest level. This is precisely what the parties were striving for, and today this goal has been achieved," the ambassador pointed out.

Mamytkanov emphasized that the next step will be the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

"Now it's important to translate the agreements reached into concrete practical steps. It's hoped that the signed documents and further joint work will create new opportunities and additional platforms for developing cooperation," he added.