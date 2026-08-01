Iran reports intention to control Strait of Hormuz shipping with Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Iran intends to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz together with Oman.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at a meeting held in Tehran with the participation of government officials today.

Araghchi said that Iran, in cooperation with Oman, is holding consultations to regulate the operational mechanism in the Strait of Hormuz and is making maximum use of diplomacy to protect national interests.

The Iranian minister also informed the meeting participants about the events that have occurred since the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran, and the repeated attacks by the U.S. against Iran.

Araghchi said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is making efforts within the framework of the measures of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council.

At the event, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also explained the importance of various aspects of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea for protecting Iran's national interests and security in the Caspian Sea.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, U.S. armed forces carried out several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such action after a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire regime with Iran. In response, Tehran began strikes against U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. The Iranian side is currently stating that the Strait of Hormuz is closed.