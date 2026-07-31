BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Maore Committee of the Comoros has sent a letter to French MPs working against Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in a report by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

According to the report, in the letter, the Maore Committee accused the French MPs of being unaware of France's colonial history and of neglecting the indigenous peoples of the Overseas Territories.

"These peoples have fought for freedom and self-determination for many years, suffered great losses and sacrifices. Despite this, you still present these territories as the inviolable property of France. In this regard, while trying to reinterpret history, are you forgetting slavery, mass deportations, the appropriation of indigenous peoples' lands, murders, and other grave consequences of colonial rule carried out under the guise of "French sovereignty?", the letter emphasized.

The letter mentioned the MPs' approach as a complete denial of the fact of colonization, the process of occupation of these territories, and the restriction of the will of the indigenous peoples by force.

"Undoubtedly, all these crimes are deeply engraved in the historical and collective memory of these peoples. Therefore, the facts must be resolutely condemned by all states and peoples that respect freedom, justice, and the rights of peoples, and a consistent struggle must be waged to eliminate their consequences," the letter said.

The letter pointed out that each of the territories called "Overseas Territories of France" has a specific historical and political context for the occupation as a result of colonial policy. However, there are many common features that unite the history of these territories. These include disregard for the political will of indigenous peoples, the appropriation of their lands and resources, the deepening of social and economic inequality, as well as the suppression of liberation movements by violent means.

France is currently pursuing an aggressive policy to regain full control of its traditional sphere of influence on the African continent, as well as the territories it calls "its" Overseas Territories. This policy is directed against the free will and right to self-determination of the peoples living in these territories.

The long-term struggle for national liberation in the Comoros resulted in a referendum on self-determination on December 22, 1974. The results of the referendum unequivocally demonstrated the will of the Comoros people to achieve independence and restore their national sovereignty.

The letter also noted that France doesn't respect the borders and territorial integrity of the Comoros state, and contrary to the will of the Comoros people expressed through a referendum and the requirements of international law, France illegally retains control of the island of Mayotte, which belongs to the Comoros. Later, Mayotte became the 101st department of France, and later one of the most remote regions of the European Union.

However, Mayotte has never been a full participant in France's general and equitable development programs. On the contrary, the application of special and exceptional laws on the island, the lack of even the minimum necessary facilities in the areas of health, housing, education, and security, the deepening of social inequality, and the high level of violence among young people are the ongoing consequences of France's colonial policy.

The letter called on the MPs to confront France's own colonial past and current policies, and to learn to accept historical facts as they are, rather than trying to rewrite history through absurd claims and untrue stories.

"We must not forget that it is impossible to prevent the struggle of peoples for freedom, dignity, and self-determination. This also fully applies to the peoples living in the Overseas Territories and facing the consequences of colonial rule," the letter added.