President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Baku Resort & Spa hotel on shores of Lake Issyk-Kul (PHOTO/VIDEO)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. On July 31, the five-star Baku Resort & Spa Hotel was inaugurated on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Sardar Berdimuhamedov attended the event.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the Administrative Services Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the heads of state and first ladies on the facilities at the hotel built in the village of Kara-Oy, Issyk-Kul region.

Baku Resort & Spa was built as part of the agreement “On investment in the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic" signed in Bishkek in 2023.

Covering over 17 hectares, the hotel is designed as a unique destination where architecture, culture, art, gastronomy, health, and recreation harmoniously converge.

The complex features 111 rooms and 10 cottages, allowing to welcome up to 330 guests.

The hotel initially plans to create 255 jobs, with a portion of these positions filled by Azerbaijani citizens.

Health and recreation are core pillars of the hotel's concept, offering guests indoor and outdoor pools, an aqua park, and a beach designed for year-round enjoyment.

Gastronomy is an integral part of the hotel's experience, showcasing the richness of Azerbaijani culinary traditions. Here, guests can enjoy national dishes, including traditional Azerbaijani breakfasts, across the hotel's various restaurants.

Offering entertainment for all ages, the resort features an extensive entertainment infrastructure, including a bowling and gaming zone, a cinema, and a multifunctional outdoor sports ground.

The hotel offers modern facilities for international conferences, corporate meetings, and social events.

Located on the shores of Issyk-Kul, the world’s second-largest mountain lake and one of Kyrgyzstan's most valuable natural treasures, the hotel complex gains even greater significance from the region's high tourism potential.

Surrounded by the majestic Tien Shan Mountains, the region is renowned for its stunning landscapes, mineral-rich waters, and exceptional opportunities for year-round recreation, wellness, and cultural tourism.

The opening of the Baku Resort & Spa significantly contributes to the Issyk-Kul region's tourism sector while further strengthening its standing as a premier destination.

The implementation of this project also contributes to enhancing Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations based on friendship and brotherhood.