Foreign home purchases in Türkiye rise 20% in June, Russians lead

Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Foreign buyers purchased 2,015 homes in Türkiye in June 2026, up 20.1% year-on-year, with Russian nationals remaining the largest group of foreign buyers.

This is reflected in the statistics published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Russian citizens accounted for 381 transactions, or 18.9% of all foreign home purchases during the month. They were followed by Ukrainian and Iranian citizens, who each purchased 170 homes, representing 8.4% of foreign sales.

"In June, the highest number of house sales by nationality was made to citizens of the Russia with 381, Ukraine with 170 and Iran with 170," the statistics says.

Together, Russian, Ukrainian and Iranian buyers accounted for 35.8% of all foreign home purchases in June.

Foreign buyers represented 1.6% of total home sales in Türkiye during the month. Meanwhile, total foreign home purchases in the first half of 2026 amounted to 9,083 units, down 9.2% compared with the same period of 2025.

Trend's analysis shows that June's increase indicates a recovery in monthly foreign demand, although the broader market trend remains mixed. The decline recorded in the first half of 2026 suggests that foreign property demand has not yet returned to the stronger levels seen in previous years, despite the improvement in June.

The composition of foreign buyers also shows continued diversification of Türkiye's international property market. Russian nationals retained their leading position, while buyers from Ukraine and Iran remained among the most active groups, reflecting the continued importance of regional demand.

Türkiye's real estate market continues to attract international buyers due to its geographic position, established property sector and investment opportunities. However, future trends in foreign demand will depend on a combination of factors, including economic conditions in buyer countries, exchange-rate movements and developments in Türkiye's broader housing market.

The first half of 2026 results indicate that foreign purchases are undergoing a period of adjustment following the significant fluctuations observed in recent years. While monthly data points to renewed activity, sustained growth would require a broader recovery in demand across major buyer segments.