Chinese conglomerate explores investment opportunities in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Uzbekistan and China's Beijing Rongbaocheng Technology Group discussed investment opportunities in the food, energy and mining sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and the company's chairman, Xing Junming.

Beijing Rongbaocheng Technology Group comprises 11 subsidiaries operating across the food industry, energy, mining, medical technologies, electronics, logistics, investment and international trade.

During the meeting, Uzbek officials presented the country's investment potential, highlighting government incentives for foreign investors and opportunities to participate in new investment projects.

"The parties discussed prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing investment projects in the food industry, energy and mining sectors," the ministry said in a statement.

The talks focused on identifying areas for long-term cooperation, with particular attention given to projects that could expand Chinese investment in Uzbekistan's strategic industries.

Representatives of the Chinese company were also briefed on Uzbekistan's business environment and the measures introduced to facilitate foreign investment, including support mechanisms available for international companies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in advancing promising investment initiatives and agreed to continue identifying concrete areas for future cooperation.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract foreign direct investment into priority sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, energy and natural resources, while strengthening economic ties with Chinese businesses.